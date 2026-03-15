Saturday's Heartbreaker: Wolves and Prowlers Game Ends in Shootout

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







The first game of a two game set between the Wolves and Prowlers took place on this Saturday evening with the Watertown Municipal Arena being the site of the night's battle. With the teams meeting four times previously this season, the Wolves would look to close the gap in a 3-1 edge that the Prowlers hold.

Just 2:17 into the first, Port Huron would strike first on a Luke James goal assisted by Vincent Dekumbis, putting the Prowlers up 1-0.

Marquis Grant-Mentis would strike back for the Wolves at the 11:33 mark tying the game at 1-1 with the assist going to Matthew Gilbert.

Port Huron outshot Watertown 11-8 in the first period.

The Prowlers jumped back to the lead at the 9:24 mark of period two when Austin Fetterly sliced a shot to the back of the goal, assisted by Bobby Price, making it 2-1.

Brett Lockhart extended the Port Huron lead at 13:13 of the frame with the assist belonging to Matt Graham. Putting the Prowler up 3-1.

The Prowler weren't done yet as Blake Anderson added his name to the score sheet at 17:31 assisted by Timothy Organ making the score 4-1.

At the 19:44 mark Yefim Mishkin gave the home town fans something to cheer about when he cut the lead in half off a feed from Egor Filippov, sending the teams to the locker room with Port Huron holding the 4-2 edge, while outshooting Watertown 14-7 in the frame.

At 14:45 of the third, Egor Filippov pulled the Wolves to within one of the Prowlers at 4-3 with the helper going to Gleb Varava.

At 19:24 Filippov got the equalizer and tied the game at 4-4 with the assists going to Darion Benchich and Trevor Neumann.

With the score tied, the game would head to an overtime period where twice the Wolves had to kill off power plays from the Prowlers, before the extra frame ended still tied at 4 each.

In the shootout, Port Huron was able to score on all three of its shooters with goals coming from Brett Lockhart, Luke James, and Austin Fetterly, while only Egor Filipov was able to net for Watertown, and the Prowlers scored the 5-4 win.

The two will battle one more time this season in Watertown on Sunday afternoon with the game slated for 4:30. Doors will open at 3:00, and as always, if you can't get to the arena, you can catch all the action on rumble.com, the exclusive broadcast home of Watertown Wolves Hockey.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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