Danbury Holds off Wolves on Country Night

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







The Watertown Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks battled for the fourteenth time this season on this Friday evening, with the Watertown Municipal Arena providing the battlefield. The two teams having skated fairly evenly this year, with Danbury holding a one game win differential over Watertown, would set the tone for the night's contest.

The Wolves took advantage of Danbury picking up two tripping calls at the 16:07 mark, when just 22 seconds later Matthew Gordon blasted a one timer from the left circle to put Watertown up 1-0, assisted by Yefim Mishkin and Egor Filippov. The remainder of the period remained scoreless and Watertown took the lead to the room after twenty minutes, despite being outshot 26-10.

Danbury started the second period by taking advantage of their own power play, and tied the game at 1-1 on a Genaro Fronduto goal at the 1:04 mark, assisted by Konstatin Chernyuk and Kaiden Kanderka.

Danbury grabbed their first lead of the night at the 17:35 point of the second on a Kaiden Kanderka goal, assisted by Genaro Fronduto and Eli Rivers, for another power play goal.

Chance Adrian would lengthen the Hat Tricks lead at 19:59 of the frame for an even strength goal, assisted by Eli Rivers and Dmitry Kuznetsov. The Hat Tricks continued to outshoot Watertown, this time 18-9 in the period, and held the 3-1 lead after forty minutes.

Anton Rubstov extended the Hat Tricks lead to 4-1 at the 13:43 mark of the third, with the assist belonging to Genaro Fronduto.

The ageless Dustin Henning gave the home town fans something to cheer about as he scored his first goal of the season unassisted at the 18:01 mark,making the score 4-2, but that's as close as the Wolves would get.

The Wolves are home for two more games this weekend as they host the Port Huron Prowlers Saturday and Sunday to complete a three game weekend. Doors open at 6:00 on Saturday with the puck drop slated for 7:30. There will be a special start time on Sunday as the doors will open at 3:00 for the 4:30 start. Tickets will be available at the door for both games. If you can't get to the arena, you can always find all the Wolves action on rumble.com powered by Steve Weed Productions.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

Danbury Holds off Wolves on Country Night - Watertown Wolves

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