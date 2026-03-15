Thunderbirds Set for Final Game of Weekend

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for today's final game of the weekend against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Today's matchup will be played on the road at Akins Ford Arena, and is set to begin at 4:05pm ET.

Twin City (20-25-1) returns to action this afternoon following a 5-3 road loss last night to Athens at Akins Ford Arena. The Thunderbirds are 4-6-0 in the last ten games, and seek a win over the Rock Lobsters today for the first time this season. Twin City enters today's game in 5th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds currently trail the Pee Dee IceCats by eleven points for 4th place in the division. Jan Salak, Roman Kraemer, and Zach White each netted a goal for Twin City during last night's road loss. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering this afternoon's game include Zach White (23), Roman Kraemer (20), and Jan Salak (17). The Thunderbirds will return home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena next weekend to host the Biloxi Breakers for three consecutive home games on Friday, March 20th, Saturday, March 21st, and Sunday, March 22nd.

Athens (37-8-0) has won six consecutive games entering today's battle against Twin City. The Rock Lobsters have posted an 8-2-0 record over the last ten games, and have won all six games played against the Thunderbirds this season following last night's two-goal home win. Gus Ford (2), Carter Shinkaruk, Filip Virgili, and Jesse Lowell each scored goals for Athens during last night's game. Scoring leaders for the Rock Lobsters entering today's final game of the weekend include Gus Ford (33), Garrett Milan (28), and Gleb Bandurkin (22). Athens will return to action Tuesday night in a home game against the Monroe Moccasins in a battle of the top two teams in the FPHL's Continental Division standings.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Today's game is set to begin at 4:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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