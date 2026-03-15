Lobsters Answer the Call in 5-3 Win over Thunderbirds in Front of Record Crowd

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 5-3 on First Responders Night in front of a record crowd of 5,920 in attendance at Akins Ford Arena.

The Thunderbirds started the game with more bite than they displayed on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the first with goals from Jan Salak and Roman Kraemer that were separated by just 43 seconds.

In the second period, Athens began to find its venom as well. Carter Shinkaruk banked one in off the back of Boris Babik with a clattering shot off the end boards and back into the crease.

A Joe Mack shot came off the Twin City goaltender and onto the body of Filip Virgili, who scored on the rebound at 15:51 of the middle frame.

In his third game as a Rock Lobster, Gus Ford scored his fifth goal in Athens colors with a tic-tac-toe tally assisted by linemates Garrett Milan and Jesse Lowell.

Twin City struck back at the start of the third with a goal from Zach White just 35 seconds into the final 20 to knot the scoreline back up at 3-3.

Ford restored the lead into an open net after Babik overcommitted on an impressive save; the former Thunderbird continues to haunt his former team with the game-winner for his sixth goal in just three games for Athens.

The insurance goal came from Lowell with an empty-netter from the neutral ice with 19 seconds left in regulation.

Carter McPhail stopped the most shots of his season so far with 45 saves in the 5-3 win.

The Rock Lobsters (30-8-7-0, 104 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. for the three-in-three finale against the Twin City Thunderbirds.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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