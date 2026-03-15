Black Bears Allow Zero Goals over the Weekend

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury CT - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-0 on Saturday night. Rookie Brandon Shantz shut out the Hat Tricks in his professional debut, stopping all 26 shots he faced. Binghamton did not allow a goal in the weekend set for the second time this season.

Binghamton was able to score the opening goal in the dying seconds of the opening period. Ivan Bondarenko scored with 12.5 seconds remaining to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead.

The scoring ramped up in the second period with Binghamton tallying three goals. Bondarenko got his second, and two minutes later Zac Sirota made it 3-0. It was all Black Bears in the middle period that was capped off by one final goal by Gehrett Sargis. After two periods, Binghamton led 4-0.

The Hat Tricks made a change in net to start the third, but the forwards were not able to find any spark from that decision. Binghamton found another power play goal from Mac Jansen but the exclamation point came at the final hour. Brandon Shantz in his professional debut turned away all 26 shots he saw in net, earning him the shutout. Shantz milestone is paired with Tmej's shutout on Friday marking back-to-back shutouts and 0 goals allowed this weekend for Binghamton.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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