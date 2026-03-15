Columbus Drops Tight 4-3 Contest in Florence

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats, 4-3, on Saturday night at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Tyler Roy got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Parker Rutherford received the nod for the home side.

The IceCats opened the scoring when Jacob Hamilton beat Roy with a shot from the blue line to give Pee Dee an early 1-0 lead.

At 8:43 of the opening period, Vadim Frolov doubled the advantage for the IceCats, firing a powerful wrist shot past Roy to make it 2-0.

Tyler Barrow, who scored the first goal for the River Dragons in the previous game, did the same again on Saturday night. He finished off a crisp passing sequence with Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann to put Columbus on the board.

With just 23 seconds remaining in the first period and while shorthanded, Alexander Jmaeff blistered a shot past the blocker side of Rutherford to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the intermission.

The teams traded goals during the second period. Patriks Marcinkevics restored the IceCats' lead with an even strength tally, but Storjohann responded for Columbus on the power play to even the score once again.

In the third period, with the game tied, Domenic Della Civita found the back of the net to give the IceCats a 4-3 lead.

Despite receiving a five minute major power play midway through the period and later pulling Roy for the extra attacker, Columbus was unable to find the tying goal.

Roy finished the night with 40 saves in the loss for the River Dragons, while Rutherford earned the win for the IceCats after stopping 33 shots.

Columbus will be back in action this afternoon at 3:15PM, for another game with Pee Dee. Coverage of the contest begins 30-minutes prior to puck drop on the club's YouTube!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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