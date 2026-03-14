A Sold-Out Salute: 5,920 Fans Set to Honor First Responders in Athens

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The energy inside Akins Ford Arena will be at an all-time high today as the Athens Rock Lobsters officially announce that First Responders Night presented by Servpro is SOLD OUT.

A total of 5,920 fans will pack "The Tank" tonight, creating one of the most electric atmospheres of the season as the Athens community comes together to celebrate and honor the hometown heroes who protect and serve every day.

Throughout the night, the Rock Lobsters organization will recognize police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and first responders from across the region. From ceremonial recognitions to in-game tributes, the evening will serve as a powerful reminder of the dedication and sacrifice these individuals make for the Athens community.

For the Rock Lobsters organization, the moment represents more than just a sold-out game; it marks another milestone in the young franchise's history.

"To see our community rally behind the people who protect us every single day is incredibly special," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters "Moments like tonight are what make Athens such a unique place to play hockey. It will be loud, it will be proud, and it's something we will remember for a long time."

Fans attending tonight's sold-out game are strongly encouraged to arrive early, as doors open ahead of the pre-game ceremony. Guests should plan to be in their seats by 6:45 PM to enjoy all of the special pre-game moments, including the police rappel puck drop from the rafters, K-9 recognition, and the National Anthem ceremony honoring first responders. Arriving early will also help fans avoid the longer anticipated entry and concession lines for what is expected to be a packed and energetic night at The Tank.

And if you weren't able to secure a ticket for tonight's sold-out game, the Rock Lobsters encourage fans not to miss tomorrow's family-friendly event at the arena.

Capes & Crowns Day comes to The Tank on Sunday, March 15 at 4:05 PM, presented by Athens Health & Fitness.

Step into a world of heroes and royalty as 25 of your favorite princesses and superheroes make special appearances throughout the arena. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to meet beloved characters, snap photos, and enjoy an afternoon filled with adventure, excitement, and Rock Lobsters hockey. Plus you can't miss out on the 1989 Batmobile that will be in the plaza!

Whether you arrive in a cape, a crown, or your favorite Rock Lobsters gear, Capes & Crowns Night blends fantasy and family fun with the fast-paced action on the ice.

Following the final horn, fans are invited to stay for a special post-game skate, giving families the chance to step onto the same ice as the Rock Lobsters and create unforgettable memories together.

Tickets for Capes & Crowns Night are still available.







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