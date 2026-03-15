Hussey Shines in 100th Pro Start, Bobcats Sweep Breakers with 7-2 Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of 2,168 at Hitachi Energy Arena, Greg Hussey celebrated his birthday and 100th pro start by making 38 saves and squaring off at center ice with Rahul Sharma late in the third period for the first goalie fight in Bobcats history. The Medford, MA netminder earned first star and did everything and more to carry the Bobcats to a 7-2 win over the visiting Biloxi Breakers and earn a weekend sweep.

Chiwetin Blacksmith opened the scoring for the Breakers just under five minutes in, giving Biloxi their first and only lead of the entire weekend with help from Brendan Spinale. The Bobcats answered with a pair of goals in a 6+ minute span. Robin Eriksson ripped a slap shot off the back boards that caromed in off Sharma's pad to tie the game at 1 at the 7:32 mark of the first. Nikita Kozyrev and Mike Mercurio combined to put the puck on a tee for Demid Podrezov who tapped it in on the backdoor for what would serve as the game winning goal at 13:06 of the opening frame.

Nick Stuckless struck with a wicked wrister at 13:33 of the second to double the lead, followed just 14 seconds later by Podrezov's second goal of the contest. The Bobcats took a 3 goal lead into the third, and despite a second tally for Biloxi from Blacksmith, Blue Ridge never looked back. Justin Daly and Carson Andreoli each netted markers in the final frame, and Damon Furuseth put an exclamation point on the evening with a goal at the 19:36 mark to cap off the 7-2 win.

Kozyrev earned third star for his three assists, giving him 8 total points on the weekend after a 5-point performance on Friday. Andreoli garnered second star for his goal and two helpers on the night.

The Bobcats continue a season-long six game homestand next weekend when they host the Baton Rouge Zydeco for Hockey Tonk Night and Island Night at Hitachi Energy Arena, with both contests slated for 7:30 PM starts. Tickets are available online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, by phone at 276-335-2100 and in person at the arena box office.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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