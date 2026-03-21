Shrum's First Pro Shutout Carries Bobcats to 3-0 Win over Zydeco

Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Anthony Shrum stopped all 26 Baton Rouge Zydeco shots for his first career shutout in goal, carrying the Bobcats to a 3-0 win on home ice on Friday night in front of a crowd of better than 1,500 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

The lone goal of the opening frame came at the 11:40 mark of the first period when Demid Podresov surprised Ed Coffey with a wrist shot from along the near side half wall, sneaking it under his pad and into the net.

Blue Ridge added a pair in the first 5:09 of the second period, with both tallies coming in a span of 67 seconds. Danny Martin put a rebound home off a shot from Denis Radchenko at 4:02, followed by Nick Stuckless finishing off a tic-tac-toe sequence set up by Denver Craig and Justin Daly.

Shrum made a series of terrific stops the remainder of the second and down the stretch of the third to earn his first professional shutout and first star honors on the night. Goal scorers Stuckless and Podrezov took home third- and second-star honors respectively.

Both teams rematch tomorrow night for Island Night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Tickets are available online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, by phone at 276-335-2100 or at the arena box office.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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