Thunderbirds Set for Home Series against Breakers

Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's three-game series against the Biloxi Breakers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City will host Biloxi in three consecutive games for the only time this season, beginning with tonight's showdown. Puck drop for tonight's battle is scheduled for 7:35pm ET. Tomorrow night's rematch will begin at 6:05pm ET, and Sunday's game is set for 4:05pm ET.

The promotion for tonight's game is "Mascot Birthday". Join us tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds as we celebrate the birthdays of our three mascots: Winston, Salem, and Dash! Tomorrow night's matchup between the Thunderbirds and the Breakers will serve as "80s Night", and Sunday's game is Pucks & Paws Night presented by Pet Barn. Twin City will wear specialty sweaters for Sunday's game that will be auctioned off following the battle. Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (20-26-1) enters tonight's home game against Biloxi fourteen points behind the Pee Dee IceCats for the fourth, and final, playoff spot in the FPHL's Continental Division. The Thunderbirds have nine games remaining in the regular season, seven of which will be played on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City currently has one game in hand on Pee Dee, and will face the IceCats two additional times in the regular season. The Thunderbirds seek to snap a four-game losing skid in tonight's battle against the Breakers. Twin City dropped a three-game series last weekend to the Athens Rock Lobsters, and is 4-6-0 in the last ten games. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through forty-seven games played this season include Zach White (23), Roman Kraemer (20), and Kayson Gallant (18).

Biloxi (7-38-1) enters tonight's game as the last place team in the FPHL's league standings. The Breakers have dropped the last three games, and eighteen of their last nineteen overall. Biloxi has dopped the last eleven road games, and seeks a road win over Twin City tonight for the first time since defeating the Topeka Scarecrows by a final score of 5-2 at Landon Arena on December 6th, 2025. The Breakers are one of four teams who have been mathematically eliminated from postseason consideration to this point in the season. The Baton Rouge Zydeco, Watertown Wolves, and Indiana Sentinels have also been eliminated from this year's edition of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Scoring leaders for Biloxi entering this weekend's three-game road series against Twin City include Lucas Piekarczyk (13), Ross Bartlett (12), and Chiwetin Blacksmith (12).

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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