Prowlers Bounce Back with Home Win

Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers got back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Topeka Scarecrows at McMorran Place on March 20. It's Port Huron's 32nd win of the season, matching last season's total.

"We had a slow start to the game," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Obviously, a tough travel situation with guys getting in this morning and having to get some rest. That's one thing about this group. We love a challenge and when there's adversity. The guys responded much better in the second. [Bailey] Huber made some really amazing saves in the first period to get us by some of those lapses. We found our legs and played a lot better in the second and third."

The Prowlers got into penalty trouble in the first period and Topeka took advantage. On a five-on-three, Jacob Gagnon slid the puck through a few players across the crease to Scott Coash who one-timed it home.

Late in the period, Nick Favaro stretched a pass for Matt Graham who got a step at the Scarecrows blue line. Lukas Lacny hustled to make it a two-on-none and lifted home a pass from Graham. The assist was Graham's 500th point as a Prowler.

In the second period, Blake Anderson found Jamie Bucell in the slot with a pass from behind the net to give Port Huron the lead heading into the third.

There, Favaro sent a shot that hit a Topeka defender and went right to Arttu Heikkilä who finished it. It was originally waved off, but called a good goal after review. Lacny took a lofting pass, stepped over the blue line and ripped a low shot to seal the deal.

Lacny added an assist to his two goals and Favaro had three helpers. Heikkilä also added an assist to his goal and Graham finished with two helpers. Huber made 23 saves in the win.

"Every night, we have a good game plan and that starts with coaching," Huber said. "Throughout practice and the week, we're getting it dialed. Playing with these guys makes my job a lot easier than it could be. We're all on the same page and it's really exciting to watch."

Sammy Bernard stopped 34 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers and Scarecrows meet again on March 21 for Taking A Shot at Breast Cancer Night featuring specialty jerseys and proceeds going to cancer research. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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