IceCats Game Suspended
Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
FLORENCE, SC - Tonight's game between the Pee Dee IceCats and Monroe Moccasins has been suspended with 11:39 remaining in the first period and the score tied at 0-0.
Issues with the condition of the ice sheet forced a delay and ultimately the game will be finished on Sunday afternoon starting at 6:15 pm ET.
Tomorrow's Saturday night game, slated 7:15 pm ET, remains unaffected and will be played as scheduled.
Keep your browser pointed to PeeDeeProHockey.com for more information as it becomes available.
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