Swain Scores & Tmej Turns Away Sents

Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Columbus, IN - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Indiana Sentinels 6-0 on Friday night. Forward Nick Swain recorded his second hat trick of the season and Dominik Tmej posted his sixth shutout of the season.

In the inaugural trip to Indiana, Binghamton wasted no time getting on the board first. CJ Stubbs scored the opening goal just 29 seconds into the game. However, the Sentinels were content to dump the puck out any chance they got, keeping the game within one shot during the first period. Dominik Tmej stopped a penalty shot and the Sentinels finished the frame with only six shots on goal. It was 1-0 Black Bears after one.

Binghamton was able to gain separation in middle period. They managed to score three times. Nick Swain grabbed the first two, and Ivan Bondarenko tallied a power play with under two minutes left. The lead had grown to 4-0 Binghamton through two periods.

Just like the first period, Binghamton was able to score on the first shift of the third period. Swain completed his second hat trick of the season. Tyson Kirkby was able to score on the power play at the 5:06 mark then everything shifted to defense and the goaltender. Binghamton nullified three Indiana power plays in the final frame. Dominik Tmej turned away all 20 shots he faced, earning back-to-back shutouts as the Black Bears win 6-0 on Friday night.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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