Jerry D'Amigo & Derek Wood Inducted into the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame

Published on March 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the 2026 Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame inductee class: Jerry D'Amigo and Derek Wood. The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 3, prior to the Binghamton Black Bears matchup with the Port Huron Prowlers.

Jerry D'Amigo is a hometown legend, born in Johnson City, New York, and playing for the Binghamton Jr. Sens. D'Amigo was selected in the 6th round during the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. 18 months later, he was selected to be on Team USA for the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament. D'Amigo played all seven games for the United States and finished tied for the team-high in goals with six, including one in the gold-medal victory over Canada 6-5.

After his time at the WJC, D'Amigo joined the Toronto Marlies, AHL-Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2010-11 season. In his first full season in the AHL, he played 76 regular season games and 17 playoff games, finishing as a runner-up for the Calder Cup. D'Amigo made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season with Toronto and would go on to play in 21 more games that season. After his rights were acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets, he was traded mid-season to the Buffalo Sabres the following year. D'Amigo played nine more games with Sabres, then was reassigned to the AHL's Rochester Americans, were he served as an Assistant Captain. In total, D'Amigo played 401 AHL games, 44 ECHL games and 31 NHL games. He would go on to play professionally in Europe, appearing in 266 games with teams from Finland, Germany, and Slovakia. Currently, Jerry serves his hometown community as a firefighter for the Binghamton Fire Department.

Derek Wood was a member of the B.C. Icemen of the UHL from 1998-2002. During his four seasons in Broome County, he manned the center position for 221 games. Wood finished second on the team in points (75, 85) for the Icemen, in back-to-back seasons. He currently sits at 8th all-time in Binghamton hockey history with 228 total points and 9th all-time in assists at 144. Wood is a native of Price George, British Columbia, where he currently serves as a Head Coach for the HPL Kings. He was a cornerstone piece in creating the organization, with a focus on helping young athletes gain exposure and compete at a top level in the Pacific Northwest. Wood was able to coach the Kings in their inaugural AAA year and won the Pacific Duel Championship in 2025.

D'Amigo and Wood will be enshrined in the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on April 3, 2026, coinciding with the 5th Anniversary celebration for the Binghamton Black Bears.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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