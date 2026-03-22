Shrum's Second Straight Shutout Seals Sweep of Zydeco

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - For the second straight night, Anthony Shrum stood tall in goal for the Blue Ridge Bobcats, stopping all 40 Baton Rouge Zydeco shots to seal a 3-0 win and a weekend sweep before an Island Night crowd of 2,055 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Nick McHugh opened the scoring on the power play with what would eventually serve as the game winning goal, top shelfing a wrist shot by Bailey Stephens right on the doorstep at the 4:27 mark of the first period.

Timothy St. Pierre sniped home a wrist shot from just inside the attacking blue line off a great feed from Demid Podrezov for the only goal of the second period at the 16:23 mark of the middle frame.

Nikita Kozyrev put home the dagger, snapping a shot past Stephens off a rebound from a Nick Stuckless chance at the 11:37 mark of period three.

Shrum made spectacular save after spectacular save down the stretch of the second and throughout the third to keep the Zydeco at bay and earn first star honors for his second straight shutout.

The Bobcats complete a six-game homestand next weekend against the Pee Dee Ice Cats. Both games are slated for 7:30 puck drops at Hitachi Energy Arena, and tickets are available online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, as well as by phone at 276-335-2100 or the arena box office during business hours.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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