Thunderbirds Set for 80s Night against Breakers

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Biloxi Breakers tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for "80s Night". Tickets for tonight's contest are still available, and may be purchased by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for the battle is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (21-26-1) set a new season high for most goals scored in a single game in last night's 9-2 home win over Biloxi. Jon Buttitta (2), Connor Craig (2), Nate Keeley, Jiri Pestuka, Kayson Gallant, Zach White, and Chris Mott all netted goals for the Thunderbirds in last night's seven-goal win. Twin City snapped a four-game winless skid in the victory and enters tonight's game with a 4-6-0 record in the last ten games. The Thunderbirds currently trail the Pee Dee IceCats by eleven points for 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Twin City's nine goals scored in last night's opening game of the weekend eclipsed the previous season high of eight goals scored on February 27th, 2026, in an 8-6 home win over the Watertown Wolves. The Twin City offense has netted fifteen combined goals in the last two games. There are eight games remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season, six of them will be played on home ice, including tonight's game. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through forty-eight games played this season include Zach White (24), Roman Kraemer (20), and Kayson Gallant (19).

Biloxi (7-39-1) enters tonight's road game against Twin City as the last place team in the FPHL's standings. Chiwetin Blacksmith and Alfred Rotiroti each netted a goal during last night's seven-goal loss. The 9-2 result for the Breakers marked the seventh time this season that the team has allowed nine goals or more in a single game. Biloxi enters tonight's game on a four-game winless skid, and has won only one of its last twenty games played. Scoring leaders for the Breakers entering tonight's middle game of the weekend include Lucas Piekarczyk (13), Chiwetin Blacksmith (13), and Ross Bartlett (12).

Tonight's matchup between the Thunderbirds and the Breakers will serve as "80s Night". Tomorrow's game is Pucks & Paws Night presented by Pet Barn. Twin City will wear specialty sweaters for tomorrow's game that will be auctioned off following the battle. Next weekend's home series on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th will feature a two-game series against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters. Friday night's game is "90s Night", and Saturday is Atrium Health Night. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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