Black Bears Secure Season Sweep of the Sentinels
Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
Columbus, IN - The Binghamton Black Bears completed the season sweep of the Indiana Sentinels on Saturday night. Binghamton won 4-1, getting goals from four different skaters.
Like Friday night, Binghamton scored first, but this time much later in the period. Gehrett Sargis got the opening tally at 15:59 at even strength. Binghamton managed to put 19 shots on target, but like Friday, only had one goal to show for it after the period.
The Sentinels grabbed the tying goal at 8:51 of the second period of a breakaway. The game remained tied Zac Sirota knocked in a slap-pass from Dan Wieber at 16:41. The Black Bears weren't done there. Just about 90 seconds later, Austin D'Orazio caught a cross-ice pass from Ivan Bondarenko and gave Binghamton their first two-goal lead of the night. After two periods, Binghamton led 3-1.
In the third, the physicality ramped up the teams continued to trade penalties, 4-on-4s, and power play opportunities. Binghamton dropped anchor in the D-zone protecting Dysen Skinner in net. The final goal came with the net empty at 18:22 as CJ Stubbs won a skate race past an Indiana defender. Binghamton wins 4-1 on Saturday, sweep the season series, and earn all 18 points possible against Indiana.
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