Rock Lobsters Sell out Stick It to Cancer Night

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters officially announced that Stick It To Cancer Night, presented by Piedmont Athens Regional, sold out with 5,647 fans packing Akins Ford Arena this afternoon.

The 4:05 PM matchup marked one of the most meaningful nights of the season, as the Rock Lobsters organization, fans, and community came together to honor those battling cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember loved ones lost.

Players took the ice wearing specialty cancer awareness jerseys, with proceeds supporting local cancer research and patient care initiatives. Throughout the game, fans experienced powerful in-game moments, survivor recognitions, and tributes that reflected how deeply this cause resonates across the Athens community.

Following the final horn, fans were invited to take part in a new tradition the organization hopes will continue for years to come: Paint the Ice offering a unique opportunity to step onto the ice alongside players and leave messages of hope, remembrance, and support.

The sellout also marked a major milestone for the organization. Stick It To Cancer Night became the eighth sellout of the season with over 5,500 fans in attendance, officially pushing the Rock Lobsters past the 100,000 total fan mark for the 2025-26 season, with four regular season home games still to play.

Those remaining home games include:

March 29th - Pucks & Paws presented by 23 Design

March 31st

April 3rd - Rodeo Night

April 4th - Star Wars Night

With momentum continuing to build, the Rock Lobsters remain on pace to close out their inaugural season with one of the strongest fan turnouts in league history, currently sitting third in league attendance.

"With a crowd like that behind us, it means everything," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "To see our community rally together in such a powerful way (5,647 strong) for something bigger than the game is truly special. It's about people, stories, and standing together."

Claws Up, Athens. We Stuck It To Cancer.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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