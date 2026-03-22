Danbury Shut Out on Home Ice

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







For the second consecutive meeting against the Binghamton Black Bears on home ice, the Danbury Hat Tricks failed to find the back of the net, falling to the FPHL's top team by a score of 5-0 on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Coming back home after last night's 4-2 victory over the Watertown Wolves, the Hat Tricks looked to keep the momentum rolling and continue to move up in the standings as they pursue their fifth straight playoff berth. Recording the first two shots on goal of the game, Danbury was dictating play until finding themselves on the penalty kill seven minutes into the game. Kyle Penton made his tenth straight start in goal for Danbury and kept his net empty down a man, but Binghamton had grabbed control of the game and did not relinquish it. Penton was finally beat with 12.7 seconds to go in the period, when Ivan Bondarenko was left alone in front to score his 15th goal of the season, giving Binghamton the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play.

The two-time defending champions kept things going in the second period, scoring a pair of goals, including a power play marker, 1:50 apart before the Hat Tricks recorded their second shot on goal of the period over eight minutes in. The Black Bears found the back of the net for a third time in the frame with under two minutes to play to take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

Surrendering 4 goals on 21 shots, Penton found himself on the bench to begin the third period, replaced by Ayden Pierce making his professional debut. Pierce, who began the season with Misericordia in the NCAA, stopped the first 13 shots he faced to the cheers of a near capacity crowd at the Danbury Ice Arena. However, Binghamton added an exclamation mark on their 41st victory of the year with another power play goal at the 15:30 mark of the third period and securing their 11th victory in 12 games against Danbury this season 5-0.

With the loss, the Hat Tricks see their playoff hopes continue to dim. With only 8 games remaining in the season, the Hat Tricks currently sit outside the last playoff spot in the Empire Division by 12 points. They will look to turn things around next weekend in an away and "home" series against the Watertown Wolves, with Saturday's game scheduled for a 7:00pm face-off on neutral ice at the Mennen Arena in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, March 20 (7:30 p.m.) at the Watertown Arena, to take on the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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