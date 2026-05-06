Max Sorcher Named to Hockey Operations Staff

Published on May 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that current Merchandise Manager Max Sorcher will take on an expanded role within the organization as Assistant of Hockey Operations.

In his new position, Sorcher will work closely with the Hat Tricks coaching staff-head coach Bierchen, Maerkl, and Krupinsky-as well as General Manager AJ Galante.

His responsibilities will focus on player evaluation, talent acquisition, and expanding the team's Free Agent Tryout Camp, scheduled for later this summer.

Sorcher, a lifelong presence at the Danbury Ice Arena, emphasized his connection to the team and city:

"The City of Danbury knows hockey-we've seen how electric this building can be. We are focused on bringing that back. Hard-nosed, high energy, and built for this city." He also highlighted the type of players he hopes to bring into the organization:

"My favorite players over the years have been Nico Levesque, Jonny Ruiz, Michael Marchesan, Dillon Kelley, and Ryan Patsch. All of those guys were tremendously talented, but just as important, individuals of the highest character. That's the kind of roster we want to build." General Manager AJ Galante praised Sorcher's promotion:

"Max has always been very intelligent and analytical, which is extremely important when building a team. I look forward to working with him more-I believe he will be a huge asset for the hockey operations department." The Hat Tricks will host their Free Agent Tryout Camp on Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15. For more information or to register, interested players can contact Max Sorcher at msorcher@danburyhattricks.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

Max Sorcher Named to Hockey Operations Staff - Danbury Hat Tricks

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