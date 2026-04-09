Brookfield's Kenny Granacker Signed

Published on April 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are excited to announce the signing of forward Kenny Granacker. The Brookfield, Connecticut native will join the team for the final two games of the regular season.

Granacker comes to Danbury after a season down in Florida with the Florida Eels of the USPHL. In the 2024-2025 season, Kenny scored 5 goals and added 15 assists in 38 games. Before last season, Granacker had played for the Danbury Hat Tricks' NA3HL team from 2022-2024, tallying 13 goals and 5 assists in 80 games.

I got a chance to speak with Kenny ahead of his Hat Tricks FPHL debut. "One of my private coaches had come up and talked to me [about the opportunity to play for Danbury] ... I did a lot of preparation, about three months went by and I was like, 'alright I'm ready, I'm up to where I needed to be,' and just got the shot."

Granacker grew up in nearby Brookfield, graduating from Brookfield High School in 2022 after playing for the BBDI co-op hockey team (Brookfield, Bethel, Danbury, Immaculate). Leading the IceCats behind the bench during his high school career was a familiar face - his father Rusty.

"When I was a mite he was coaching me, and he was the coach of the high school team for close to 30 years...He's been a major influence in my hockey career, pushing me through, and playing for him at the high school level was a great experience."

Just over four years after his last high school game playing for his father, Kenny will skate onto the ice Friday night with his dad watching from the stands.

"It's really exciting...But it's also a bit of a dream come true. You grow up here, when I was young I saw the games and was like 'wow that's something purposeful to shoot for,' and I think I nailed it on the head, but we'll see this Friday."

Alongside the idea of playing for his hometown team, Granacker is foremost ready to prove he belongs. "I'm grateful for the opportunity everyone has given me. I know I'm not guaranteed anything. I have a lot to prove. I'm ready to go, I'm super excited about this game. I got plenty to prove and then some."

Granacker and the Hat Tricks will be in action for the final time this Friday at 7:30pm vs the Binghamton Black Bears.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

Brookfield's Kenny Granacker Signed - Danbury Hat Tricks

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