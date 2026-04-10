FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

INDIANA SENTINELS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Scarecrows Stymied By Sentinels Slapshot, 3-1

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka entered the final weekend of the regular season looking to put a final note on their inaugural season. After tying the original Scarecrows win mark at 28 they have three chances to surpass it against the other new franchise to the FPHL, the Indiana Sentinels. Indiana on the other hand is looking for a positive note to end their season. Having completed their home schedule in Thief River Falls,MN the Sentinels final five games have made them road warriors.

After a slow start to the period the Sentinels found the back of the net first as Dalton Anderson swatted an Ivan Ponivanov shot out of midair past goaltender Matt Lenz for the 1-0 lead 11:25 into the first period.

Topeka found some rhythm on the power play at 10:43 of the second period as Steven Klinck threw a puck out of the corner that deflected off a defender and found its way past John Werber for the tying goal 1-1. 57 seconds later, however, Indiana found their answer as Zachary Ross took a shot from the point that beat Lenz for the 2-1 lead just halfway through the second period.

Late in the third the Scarecrows pulled their netminder for the extra attacker but on a two on one Kristers Bormanis buried any chance of a comeback with the empty net goal for the 3-1 lead with 1:21 remaining.

Lenz stopped 35 of the 37 in the loss.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night against Indiana at 7:05pm for Team Photo night and meet the team.

Sents Continue Hot Play with 3-1 Win Over Topeka

By Andy Poetzinger

Topeka, KS - It would be hard to outdo the performance the Sentinels put up against the Athens Rock Lobsters last weekend, but they would certainly do their best as they took on the Topeka Scarecrows for the first of their final three games in the 2025-26 campaign.

The first period was a bit of a slower paced period with both teams unable to get through the neutral zone with speed, so they were forced to play the dump and chase game. The Sentinels drew first blood with Dalton Anderson batting a puck out of mid-air after Ivan Ponivanov let a wrist shot from the blue line go. Anderson was in the right place at the right time and smacked it past Matt Lenz for a 1-0 lead, which is how the period would end.

As they did against Athens, Indiana picked up the pace in the second period and pinned the Scarecrow inside their own zone for a good portion of the period. However, the Scarecrows were the ones to get on the board first with a power-play goal from Steven Klinck. In an attempt to pass the puck through the slot, Klinck was able to bank the puck off of one of the Sentinels in front and past John Werber to tie the game at one.

Indiana responded quickly, just 57 seconds after the Klinck goal, to retake the lead. Zach Ross picked up his fourth goal of the year, he has also got goals in two straight. After the Sentinels buzzed around in the offensive zone for a good thirty to forty-five seconds, the puck found Ross at the point, and he snuck it between the legs of the goaltender for the 2-1 lead.

It was more of the same for the Sentinels in the third period as they were able to push around what can only be described as a "disinterested" Scarecrows club. We were held scoreless until the Scarecrows pulled their goaltender and Kristers Bormanis found the empty net for his third goal in the past two games to seal the deal.

Final shots on net were 38 to 31 in favor of the Sentinels. Indiana went o-for-4 on the Hawes Insurance power-play, and Topeka cashed in on one of their three power-play attempts.

Indiana looks to pick up three wins in a row as they face the same Topeka Scarecrows tomorrow night at Landon Arena. The puck drops at 8:05 ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 7:45 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Sentinels Hockey Network!

BILOXI BREAKERS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Take Game One of Final Series with 4-2 Win Over Breakers

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco opened their final series of the 2025-26 season on a high note Thursday night, defeating the Biloxi Breakers 4-2 at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Baton Rouge came out strong in the opening frame, setting the tone early with a pair of even-strength goals. Chris Ciolek got the Zydeco on the board midway through the first period, finishing a feed from Bradley Richardson to make it 1-0. Just under two minutes later, Scott Shorrock doubled the lead, converting off a setup from Curtis Hansen to give Baton Rouge a 2-0 advantage heading into the second.

Biloxi responded in the middle frame, cutting into the deficit with a goal from Carter Thornton, but the Zydeco answered late in the period. Tyler Larwood restored the two-goal cushion with an even-strength tally, assisted by Hansen and Shorrock, sending Baton Rouge into the third period up 3-1.

The Breakers made things interesting early in the third, as Zachary Pamaylaon brought Biloxi back within one at 3-2. However, the Zydeco locked things down from there, controlling play and limiting chances. Shorrock sealed the game late in the third period with his second goal of the night, finishing off a strong passing play from Hansen and Larwood to secure the 4-2 victory.

Goaltender Bailey Stephens turned in a solid performance between the pipes, stopping 23 of 25 shots to earn the win, while Baton Rouge's offense generated consistent pressure, outshooting Biloxi 43-25 on the night.

The game featured a physical edge throughout, with both teams combining for over 60 penalty minutes, including multiple fights and misconducts in the final frame.

With the win, the Zydeco take a 1-0 lead in the three-game set to close out the season. Baton Rouge will look to carry that momentum into Game Two as they continue their final push of the year.

Zydeco Ride Early Lead to Defeat Breakers

By Devin Dobek

Baton Rouge, LA - Kicking off the final weekend of the regular season, the Breakers and Zydeco had one thing in mind, play for pride. With both teams out of the postseason picture, this final dose of the Battle for I-10 would be exclusively for bragging rights. After gathering an early multi-goal lead, the Zydeco never let up and won by a final of 4-2.

Period 1 began with some new and familiar faces in the lineup. Making the start for Biloxi was Garrett Johnson, 1 of 2 players remaining from training camp back in October. The start marks Johnson's 4th appearance, and first full 60 minutes as the goaltender. The Zydeco brought the pressure early on Johnson, courtesy of an early powerplay and flurry of shots. At 5:23, Chris Ciolek caught a pass as he was streaking down the slot and unloaded a bullet over the shoulder of Johnson to make it 1-0 Zydeco. Less than 2 minutes later, Scott Shorrock grabbed his 12th of the season out of a scrum in front to double the margin at 2-0. Searching for an answer, the Breakers headed into the back half of the frame needing someone to step up. At 14:40, Carter Thornton made a great individual effort on a net drive and squeezed the puck past Bailey Stephens to make it 2-1. The Zydeco would take their narrowest of leads to the room, outshooting the Breakers 16-10.

The Zydeco once again came out strong to begin period 2, creating plenty of pressure to try and restore their 2-goal lead. Their wish came true at 5:31, with captain Tyler Larwood finding the twine for the 12th time this season to make it 3-1. The Breakers needed an answer, and it didn't help that they hadn't recorded a shot in the opening 10 minutes of the middle chapter. Just across the midway point at 10:07, Zachary Pamaylaon caught a pass in the slot and held the puck just long enough to fire a wrist shot over the shoulder of Stephens to make it 3-2. There weren't any fireworks the rest of the way, but the Breakers did flip the 2nd period shot total in their favor at 9-8. Trailing by 1 heading into the 3rd, the Breakers had a golden opportunity to do something they hadn't all year, come back and win from being down 2.

Unfortunately, the mission could not be completed in the 3rd and final frame. The lone goal of the final chapter came courtesy of Scott Shorrock with a nifty dangle and snipe at 4:16 to cement the scoring at 4-2. Biloxi could only muster 6 shots on the offensive side in the final frame, while Baton Rouge countered with 19 of their own. Bailey Stephens gets his first win in 8 starts, while Garrett Johnson stops 39 shots in the loss.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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