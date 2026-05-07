FPHL Announces Fresno, CA Franchise

Published on May 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fresno Falcons News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the newest expansion team that will begin play in the 2026-27 season at Selland Arena in Fresno, CA

This expansion comes just one day after the FPHL revealed plans for another new team in Oceanside. The league continues to push the boundaries of growth as it works toward its long-term vision of becoming a 30+ team Single-A minor professional league.

Originally built in 1966 as part of the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center, Selland Arena currently has a seating capacity of approximately 7,600 for hockey. The Fresno market serves a population of more than 10 million people across Central California and has a rich hockey history, previously hosting teams from leagues such as the United States Premier Hockey League, the North American Hockey League, the Western States Hockey League, and most notably the ECHL.

The FPHL is a Single-A minor professional league positioned just below the ECHL and alongside its lateral competitor the SPHL. With continued expansion and a growing national footprint, the league is striving to establish itself as one of the premier Single-A professional hockey leagues in North America.

The FPHL is expected to formally welcome its newest member in Fresno, CA and looks forward to continued growth of the game on the West Coast.

The league will enter its 17th season in 2026-27.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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