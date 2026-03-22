Rock Lobsters' Eight-Game Win Streak Ends with Loss to Columbus

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Columbus River Dragons 5-1 in front of a sold-out crowd on Stick It To Cancer Night Saturday afternoon.

Joel Texmo chopped a deflection past Carter McPhail 5:25 into the contest to take the early lead for the River Dragons.

The advantage was doubled late in the first period after Josh Colten finished off a tic-tac-toe move on the four-on-four.

Just 19 seconds into the second period, Garrett Milan scratched one back for the Rock Lobsters after finding the twine through the five hole of Trevor Babin.

However, just seconds after a Columbus power play ended, Alexander Jmaeff restored the mutli-goal lead with a one-timer in the low slot.

Athens' comeback attempt just never found its footing in the third period and then Alex Storjohann put the game to bed in history-making fashion. With his two goals in the third period, the Anthem, Ariz. native now holds the River Dragon franchise record for career goals with 99.

The Rock Lobsters (32-9-7-0, 110 pts) travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds. The series starts Friday, March 27 at 7:35 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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