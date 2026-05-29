Athens Rock Lobsters Name Scott Burt General Manager & Head Coach

Published on May 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters have officially announced the hiring of Scott Burt as the organization's new General Manager and Head Coach ahead of the team's highly anticipated transition into the SPHL for the 2026-27 season.

The announcement marks another major milestone for the rapidly growing organization as the Rock Lobsters prepare for the third installment of hockey in Athens and usher in a new era of professional hockey at Akins Ford Arena.

Burt arrives in Athens with an extensive background in professional hockey operations and coaching leadership, bringing experience from multiple organizations throughout the ECHL, including time with the Idaho Steelheads, Rapid City Rush, and most recently the Greensboro Gargoyles during their inaugural season.

Known for his leadership, player development, organizational culture, and ability to help establish successful hockey operations, Burt now takes the helm of one of minor league hockey's fastest-growing brands and fanbases.

"Scott Burt represents exactly the type of leadership, experience, and culture we wanted to bring into this next chapter of Athens Rock Lobsters hockey," said President Scott Hull. "As we make the leap into the SPHL, it was incredibly important for us to identify someone who understands both the hockey side and the importance of building a winning environment for our players, fans, and community. Scott's track record speaks for itself, and we're excited to welcome him to Athens."

The Athens Rock Lobsters have quickly become one of the most talked-about organizations in minor league hockey, drawing national attention for their explosive fan support, sold-out crowds, unique brand identity, and strong community engagement throughout their first two seasons.

Now entering the SPHL for the 2026-27 season, the organization views Burt's hiring as a foundational move in building a long-term hockey operation capable of competing at a high level while continuing to elevate the game-day experience fans have embraced since day one.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Athens Rock Lobsters organization during such an important moment in its history," said Scott Burt. "You can feel the energy and momentum surrounding hockey in Athens, and it's clear this fanbase has created something truly special. I look forward to building a team that represents this city the right way, competes at a high level every night, and continues growing the incredible culture that already exists here."

Additional hockey operations announcements, player signings, and staffing updates related to the team's 2026-27 SPHL season are expected to be announced throughout the coming months. Season ticket memberships for the 2026-27 season are currently available by visiting the Athens Rock Lobsters website or by contacting the organization directly.







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