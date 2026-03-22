Danbury sweeps Weekend Versus Watertown with 3-1 Victory

Published on March 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-1 on neutral ice Saturday night at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. Kyle Penton made 22 saves to secure his 14th win of the season, while the Hat Tricks were able to keep pace in the Empire Division playoff race.

Skating in the first FPHL game held in the Garden State since March 25th, 2012, the crowd at the venerable Mennen Sports Arena saw the Danbury Hat Tricks record the first 8 shots on goal in the game. However, it was former Hat Trick Marquis Grant-Mentis who found the back of the net on Watertown's first shot of the game, coming on the power play.

Danbury responded less than three minutes later when Genero Fronduto beat Watertown's Marshall McKallip with a power play goal of his own to tie the game. Eli Rivers and Konstantin Chernyuk picked up the assists on Fronduto's 8th goal of the season. Grady Friedman would score the eventual game winner later in the period, picking up a pass from Rivers and skating through the Watertown defense before deking McKallip to the ice for his third goal in as many games after completing his collegiate career at Curry College. The Hat Tricks outshot Watertown 17-4 in the opening frame, and would continue to dictate play going into the second frame.

Eli Rivers made it a three point night when he scored on the power play 13 minutes into the second period with his 17th of the season and 10th since joining the team from Pee Dee. Fronduto and Chernyuk had the helpers, and the Hat Tricks had a 3-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Wolves began to gain momentum in the third period, but Kyle Penton stopped all 12 shots sent his way in the third to secure the victory. With the win, Danbury kept pace in the Empire Division playoff race, improving their record to 18-4-6-29. They remain in 5th place, but gained a point on Topeka after the Scarecrows overtime loss to Port Huron.

The Hat Tricks now turn to a pivotal weekend home and home series against the first place Binghamton Black Bears, where they will look to secure their second victory of the season against the two time defending champions. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:00pm on Friday in New York, before the teams face off in Danbury on Saturday night.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, March 20 (7:30 p.m.) at the Veterans, to take on the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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