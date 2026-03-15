Defense Provides Offense as Cats Make It Two in a Row

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Two of the Pee Dee IceCats' four goals came from defensemen in a 4-3 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Jake Hamilton opened the scoring just under three minutes into the game, and Domenic Della Civita scored at 7:22 of the third period to provide the game winner in a tightly-contested matchup between the division rivals.

Vadim Frolov and Patriks Marcinkevics also scored in the game for Pee Dee, which now pulls 11 points clear of the Twin City Thunderbirds for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Continental Division with the win.

Tyler Barrow, Alex Storjohann and Alexander Jmaeff scored for the River Dragons.

Notes:

Barrow and Marcinkevics both notched their 37th goals of the season, once again tying for the league lead in the category.

Parker Rutherford earned first star honors with 32 saves for his seventh win of the season.

Pee Dee killed off a five minute major power play in the third period to stay ahead 4-3 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Hamilton's goal was his first in an IceCats uniform.

The two teams complete their three-game weekend series tomorrow at 3:15 pm at Florence Center. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Use promo code ICECAT for a 25% discount online at checkout!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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