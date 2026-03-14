Thunderbirds Seek Bounce Back Win over Rock Lobsters

Published on March 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds seek a bounce-back win over the Athens Rock Lobsters tonight at Akins Ford Arena after dropping a 4-1 decision on home ice last night. Zach White scored Twin City's lone goal during last night's contest at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Puck drop for tonight's road game is set for 7:05pm ET.

Twin City (20-24-1) enters tonight's game as the 5th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds currently trail the Pee Dee IceCats by eight points. Twin City enters tonight's game with a 5-5-0 record over the past ten games. The Thunderbirds seek their first victory of the season over the Rock Lobsters tonight. Twin City is 0-5-0 in head-to-head games played against Athens this season. Tonight's game is the sixth game in this year's nine-game season series. The Thunderbirds enter tonight's road game with 38 powerplay goals scored on the 2025-2026 regular season. Twin City's powerplay is 38/184 (20.7%), and the Thunderbirds penalty kill is 123/171 (71.9%). Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through forty-five games played this season are Zach White (22), Roman Kraemer (19), and Jan Salak (16). Twin City will return to action tomorrow afternoon for one final road game against Athens before returning home for six consecutive home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena from Friday, March 20th through Friday, April 3rd.

Athens (36-8-0) leads the FPHL's Continental Division standings by five points over the Monroe Moccasins following last night's three-goal road win over Twin City. The Moccasins joined the Rock Lobsters as the second team from the Continental Division to clinch a spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs last night. Athens has posted an 8-2-0 record over the past ten games. The Rock Lobsters have netted forty-five goals on the powerplay this season, and enter tonight's home game with a powerplay of 45/211 (21.3%) on the season. Athens' penalty kill is 166/206 (80.6%) entering tonight's matchup. Scoring leaders for the Rock Lobsters through forty-four games played in the regular season include Gus Ford (31), Garrett Milan (28), and Gleb Bandurkin (22). Athens will host Monroe on Tuesday at Akins Ford Arena following tomorrow's final game of the weekend against Twin City.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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