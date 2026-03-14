Thunderbirds Drop Home Decision to Rock Lobsters

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 4-1 decision on home ice Friday night to the Athens Rock Lobsters. Zach White scored Twin City's lone goal in the defeat. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow night in a road game against the Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for tomorrow's matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Each team failed to score a goal during Friday's opening period, and the 2nd period began in a scoreless tie. Twin City outshot Athens by a 13-11 margin during the 1st period. Gus Ford netted back-to-back goals in the 2nd period to give the Rock Lobsters a 2-0 lead in the matchup. Ford's first of the game was scored on the powerplay forty-five seconds into the period. Joe Mack and Carter Shinkaruk each recorded an assist on the play. Ford's second goal of the night was scored at 3:38 of the period. Garrett Milan and Carter Shinkaruk each assisted on the goal. Zach White netted a goal at 6:59 of the middle period to cut Athens' lead in half. Roman Kraemer and Jiri Pestuka each collected an assist on White's goal. The final goal of the 2nd period was scored by Garrett Milan. The goal was netted at 10:29 of the period, and was assisted by Carter Shinkaruk and Gus Ford. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 17-14 margin during the 2nd period, and entered the 3rd period down by two goals.

Garrett Milan netted the lone goal of the 3rd period to seal a 4-1 win for Athens. The goal was scored shorthanded at 8:52 of the period. Gus Ford and Devyn Mayea each collected an assist on the play. Twin City outshot Athens 16-13 in the 3rd period, and 43-41 overall during the matchup.

Boris Babik dropped the game in goal for Twin City in a 37-save-on-41-shot effort. Matt Sayles picked up the win in goal for the Rock Lobsters by making 42 saves on 43 shots during the battle.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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