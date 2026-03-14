Columbus Defeated by Pee Dee on the Road, 5-3

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats 5-3 on Friday night at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Trevor Babin started in goal for Columbus, while Breandan Colgan got the start in net for the IceCats as he searched for his second victory this season against his former club.

Pee Dee opened the scoring when Patriks Marcinkevics produced an impressive individual effort, breaking through the defense and finishing the play to give the IceCats the early lead.

Late in the first period, Columbus answered to even the score. Tyler Barrow found the back of the net after Jestin Somero fired a shot toward the goal. The puck deflected off Barrow's leg and slipped past Colgan, tying the game at 1-1.

The tie did not last long. Just forty two seconds later, Pee Dee regained the lead when former Dragon Benjamin Pizzimenti capitalized on a chance in front of the net, beating Babin to make it 2-1.

The IceCats continued to build momentum in the second period. Team captain Nicholas Magill-Diazs extended the lead with an even strength goal, and Dominiks Marcinkevics added another shortly after. Pee Dee's offensive surge pushed the score to 4-1 during the middle frame.

Jacob Snellenburg entered the game in the third period in relief of Babin, marking his professional debut.

Columbus began to push back late in the third period. Cody Wickline gave the River Dragons a spark when he beat Colgan on the blocker side to cut the deficit to 5-2. The goal was assisted by Brodie Thornton and Tyler Barrow.

The Dragons added another goal on the power play at 13:08 of the third period. Alex Storjohann finished the opportunity to bring Columbus within two. Tyler Barrow and Ryan Hunter picked up assists on the play.

The IceCats, despite having to endure a furious Columbus comeback attempt, held on to win in regulation time.

Trevor Babin was charged with the loss for Columbus, while Breandan Colgan earned the win for the IceCats.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 PM. Coverage of the contest begins 30-minutes prior to puck drop on the club's YouTube!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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