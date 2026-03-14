Shorthanded Prowlers Shut out for the First Time

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Without Alex Johnson, Reggie Millette and Bryan Parsons, the Port Huron Prowlers were shut out for the first time this season as they fell 4-0 to the Binghamton Black Bears in Binghamton. Port Huron has scored two total goals in three games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this season.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Black Bears got two in the second in a 1:43 span. First, Scott Ramaekers took a pass and slid in from his right-point position before sending a shot five hole on Reid Cooper. Then, the Prowlers failed to get the puck out of their zone and Gehrett Sargis made them pay with a rip from the slot.

Port Huron got a chance on a power play late in regulation, but CJ Stubbs scored shorthanded to put the game away. Mac Jansen hit the empty net.

Reid Cooper stopped 32 shots in the loss.

Dominik Tmej pitched his league-leading fifth shutout of the season after making 26 saves. Stubbs and Jansen each added an assist to their goals.

The Prowlers' road trip continues as they head to Watertown on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. and the game will be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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