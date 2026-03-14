Ford's Four Points Haunts Fairgrounds in Athens' Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-1 Friday night at Winston Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

The hosts had the puck in the back of the net first, but Roman Kraemer's rounding of Matt Sayles was waved off for offsides in the opening period.

Athens started the second period up a man and it was Gus Ford who poetically opened the scoring with a move out to the net front and a shot past Boris Babik just 45 seconds into the frame.

Ford, who used to call the Fairground arena, brought the boo birds out after doubling the visitors' advantage three minutes later.

Showing his speed on a breakaway he created himself, Zach White finished off a move to the net to draw back within one at 7:04 of the period.

Garrett Milan earned his third point of the night with a goal for himself, finding the top shelf with a wicked release at 10:29 of the middle frame.

Three points would turn into four in the third period for Ford, as the former Thunderbird logged an assist on a shorthanded two-man break for Milan's second.

Sayles shined yet again in his second start, stopping 42 of Twin City's 43 shots in the game; it was the netminder's most since Oct. 25, 2025.

The Rock Lobsters (29-8-7-0, 101 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Saturday night for First Responders Night. Puck drops between Athens and Twin City at 7:05 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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