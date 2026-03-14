Pee Dee Starts Weekend with 5-3 Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats received two goals from Patriks Marcinkevics and a goal and two assists from Dominiks Marcinkevics en route to a 5-3 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday.

Patriks opened and closed the scoring in the game, making it 1-0 at 7:14 from Dennis Zaichyk and brother Dominiks.

The two teams would then trade goals to end the first period, with Tyler Barrow netting his 36th goal of the year at 18:24 followed almost immediately at 19:05 by Ben Pizzimenti's seventh of the season against his former team to put Pee Dee ahead 2-1 after one period of play.

The IceCats then scored the next three goals to establish a 5-1 lead by the halfway mark of the third period. Nick Magill-Diaz scored his fifth of the season off the rush at 8:29 of the second, followed by Dominiks' 28th goal of the season at 17:01. Then Patriks capped the IceCats scoring with a power play goal at 9:20.

Columbus was down but not out, managing to claw back into the game on markers from Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann, making it 5-3 with just under seven minutes to play.

But despite pulling backup goaltender Jacob Snellenburg, they were not able to close the two-goal gap and Pee Dee claimed an important three points in the Continental Division playoff race.

The same two teams will battle Saturday night at 7:15 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:15 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Use promo code ICECAT for a discount online!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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