Thunderbirds Set to Host Rock Lobsters

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Athens Rock Lobsters tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for the first time this season. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Every fan in attendance at tonight's game will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City (20-23-1) returns to action tonight in a home game against the Athens Rock Lobsters after winning two road games last weekend against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Thunderbirds opened the three-game series with a 3-2 victory on Friday night, and a 4-3 win on Saturday night, but dropped Sunday's series finale by a final score of 4-2. Roman Kraemer (2), Nate Keeley (2), Connor Craig (2), Jon Buttitta, Kayson Gallant, and Jack Johansen each netted goals during last weekend's road series for Twin City. Boris Babik played all three games in net for the Thunderbirds, winning the first two. His victory on Saturday night was the 50th of his FPHL career. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's battle against Athens include Zach White (21), Roman Kraemer (19), and Jan Salak (16). The Thunderbirds will return to action tomorrow night in a road game against the Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for tomorrow night's road game is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Athens (35-8-0) sits atop the FPHL's Continental Division standings entering this weekend's three-game series against Twin City. The Rock Lobsters became the 2nd team in the FPHL to clinch a spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs earlier this week, joining the Binghamton Black Bears. Athens won a 7-3 decision against Pee Dee on Wednesday night in the team's most recent game. Gus Ford (2), Luke Croucher (2), Daniil Glukharev, Filip Virgili, and Joe Mack netted goals for the Rock Lobsters in the four-goal victory. Carter McPhail backstopped the team to the win in a 39-save-on-42-shot performance. Scoring leaders for the Rock Lobsters entering tonight's opening game of the team's three-game weekend series against the Thunderbirds include Gus Ford (29), Garrett Milan (26), and Gleb Bandurkin (22).

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







