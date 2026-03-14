Milestone Night Clinches Third Straight Empire Division For Binghamton

Published on March 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY -- The Binghamton Black Bears and Port Huron Prowlers met Friday night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in a matchup that would decide the division. The Black Bears' magic number stood at five entering the contest, and even after a scoreless first period, they managed to get the job done. The game was the annual Sock Out Cancer Night, which the Black Bears donned specialty jerseys for.

Scott Ramaekers broke the ice midway through the second period, snapping a wrist shot past the toe of Reid Cooper. The Black Bears doubled their lead later in the frame when Gherett Sargis capitalized on a Prowlers turnover in their own zone. With the division within reach, Binghamton headed into the third period with a 2-0 advantage.

The third period remained tight as both teams searched for the next goal. It wasn't until C.J. Stubbs scored shorthanded, that either side got back on the board. Ivan Bondarenko assisted on the play, and with the helper he set a new single-season franchise record with 68 assists. Mac Jansen later added an empty-net goal to seal the 4-0 victory for the Black Bears.

Dominik Tmej was sensational in net, stopping all 26 Prowlers shots to record his fifth shutout of the season. The performance sets a new single-season franchise record, as Tmej surpasses Connor McAnanama's previous mark of four shutouts. Reid Cooper also played well for Port Huron, making 32 saves on 35 shots.

With the dominant win at home, the Black Bears claim the Empire Division title for the third consecutive season. Binghamton returns to action tomorrow when they travel to Danbury to take on the Hat Tricks.

By Cole Parenti







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.