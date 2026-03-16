Thunderbirds Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Road Loss to Rock Lobsters

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds nearly erased a five-goal deficit midway through Sunday's road battle against the Athens Rock Lobsters, but fell by a final score of 7-6. Kayson Gallant shined in a four-goal performance for Twin City. Nate Keeley, and Dominic Dumas also netted goals for the Thunderbirds in the loss.

Jesse Lowell opened the scoring with a goal for Athens less than four minutes into Sunday's opening period. Garrett Milan and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria each collected an assist on the play. Dustin Perillat scored an even-strength goal at 10:11 of the 1st period to give the Rock Lobsters a 2-0 lead in the battle. Jesse Lowell netted his second goal of the period at 11:28. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria and Carter Shinkaruk each recorded an assist on the goal. Thunderbirds' goaltender Chad Purdy was replaced by Boris Babik following Athen's third scoring play of the 1st period. The final goal of Sunday's opening period was scored by Kayson Gallant with less than five minutes to play. Gallant's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Cade Hanley and Jon Buttitta. Twin City was outshot by a 20-8 margin during the 1st period, and trailed by a 3-1 score entering Sunday's 2nd period.

Athens scored three consecutive goals for the second time during Sunday's matchup to take a five-goal lead during the middle period. John Kaljian netted an even-strength goal at 5:16 of the period to give the Rock Lobsters a 4-1 lead. Filip Virgili and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira each collected an assist on the goal. Gus Ford netted a goal at 9:31 of the period to give Athens a four-goal lead in the battle. Ford's goal was assisted by Jesse Lowell and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria. Gleb Bandurkin netted an even strength goal at 10:24 of the middle period. Dustin Perillat and Joey Colatarci each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Sunday's 2nd period was netted by Kayson Gallant. Gallant's goal was his second of the contest and was scored at 12:16 of the period. Zach White and Roman Kraemer each notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 14-13 margin during the 2nd period, and entered Sunday's final period down by four goals.

Nate Keeley opened the scoring during Sunday's 3rd period with an even-strength scoring play less than six minutes into the period. The goal was assisted by Jan Salak and Jon Buttitta. Dominic Dumas scored a goal at 9:04 of the period to bring Twin City to within one goal of Athens' lead. Dumas' goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Chris Mott. Kayson Gallant recorded a hat trick at 10:01 of Sunday's 3rd period. Gallant's third goal of the contest was assisted by Zach White and Roman Kraemer. John Kaljian netted a goal for the Rock Lobsters at 13:16 of the 3rd period to put Athens ahead 7-5. The scoring play was assisted by Joe Mack and Filip Virgili. The final goal of Sunday's contest was netted by Kayson Gallant with less than two minutes to play. Gallant's scoring play at 18:14 of the 3rd period was his fourth of the contest. Connor Craig and Nate Keeley each collected an assist on the scoring play. Gallant was named the 1st Star of the Game for his four-goal performance. Twin City outshot Athens 16-9 during the 3rd period, but was outshot by an overall margin of 43-37 during the contest. The Thunderbirds dropped to 20-26-1 on the 2025-2026 season in the loss.

Boris Babik recorded the loss in goal for Twin City in a 25-save-on-29-shot performance. Babik entered the game for Twin City following Athen's third scoring play of the 1st period. Chad Purdy made 11 saves on 14 shots in just over eleven minutes of game time during Sunday's battle. Matt Sayles posted the win in goal for the Rock Lobsters in a 31-save-on-37-shot performance.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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