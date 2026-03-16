Zaichyk's Four-Point Night Paces IceCats Sweep

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Dennis Zaichyk scored twice on the power play and added two assists as the Pee Dee IceCats completed the weekend sweep of the Columbus River Dragons with a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Zaichyk scored the first and fifth goals of the game as the IceCats also went 3-for-6 on the power play en route to the victory. Patriks Marcinkevics and Vadim Frolov each recorded three assists in the game as well.

Breandan Colgan made 27 saves for the win in net.

Notes:

Marcinkevics extended his consecutive points streak to 16 games (17-17-34)

Alex Legkov scored a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (6-19-25) and assists streak to nine games (16a)

Frolov now has points in six straight games (4-7-11)

Zaichyk extends his point streak to eight games (5-9-14) and his assist streak to seven games (9a)

The IceCats will now host the Monroe Moccasins on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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