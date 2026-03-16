Prowlers Pull Away Late, Dominate Wolves

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers scored five times in the third period to pull away and demolish the Watertown Wolves 7-1 on March 15 in Watertown. Blake Anderson led the way offensively with a hat trick and three assists.

Roger Powers scored the game opening goal 1:43 in but that's all the offense the Wolves mustered.

Bobby Price tied it 1:07 into the second and Anderson gave Port Huron the lead after Nick Favaro's shot deflected off his skate and in.

Price added his second by popping the water bottle off of the Watertown net seconds into the third. Just before the midway point of the period, Anderson got his second on a long-range wrist shot off of Ricardo Gonzalez's glove. Luke James made it 5-1 on a rebound at the side of the net.

Alex Ray and Anderson scored in the final minute. After Anderson's hat trick goal with four seconds left, the Wolves called a timeout. Off the ensuing faceoff and threw the final buzzer, things broke loose leading to a long delay between the end of the game and both teams getting to their locker rooms.

"Watertown called the timeout so we kind of knew they were going to do some shenanigans there," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "Then, we couldn't get to the locker room because a couple of guys were waiting for us behind the curtain. A lot of cops, a lot of security in the hallway."

Anderson's six points are one shy of a franchise record. Price and Ray each added an assist to their goals and Favaro finished with a pair of helpers. Bailey Huber got the win with 21 saves on 22 shots. The Prowlers put Jameson Bourque in for the last 7:03 and stopped the only shot he saw.

"It was a good way to end the weekend," Anderson said. "I have to thank my linemates for dishing me the puck all night. It worked out well."

Gonzalez made 42 stops in the loss.

Before these teams match up again at the end of the month, the Prowlers visit Indiana on Thursday to make up a postponed game from January before hosting Topeka on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the battles with the Scarecrows are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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