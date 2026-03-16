Hawaiian Night Showdown Ends Wild Weekend in Watertown

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







After battling back from a three goal deficit, the Wolves dropped a shootout loss to the Prowlers on Saturday night, in a game that also saw over 125 minutes of penalties shared by each team. This Sunday matinee would provide a chance for the Wolves to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while also giving the Prowlers the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth.

Roger Power would pick up his first goal for the Wolves at the 1:43 mark of the first putting the Wolves up 1-0. Recently signed Tyler Inlow would get his first assist for the Wolves.

Despite being outshot 15-10 in the first, Watertown headed to the break holding onto the 1-0 lead.

Blake Anderson scored a power play goal at 15:08 of the second giving the Prowlers their first lead of the night. The assist on the goal belonged to Nicholas Favaro, and the Prowlers assumed a 2-1 lead.

The score would remain 2-1 at the break with the Prowlers continuing to outshoot the Wolves, 16-8 in the period.

Bobby Price extended the Prowler lead just:37 seconds into the third to put the Prowlers up 3-1, unassisted.

Blake Anderson continued the scoring onslaught at 9:55, extending the lead to 4-1, this time assisted by Nicholas Favaro.

Luke James struck at the 12:57 mark, pushing the score to 5-1.

Port Huron scored twice in the final minute of play extending the score to 7-1. First it was Ray Alexander at 19:39 making it 6-1, and just:17 later Blake Anderson grabbed his Hat Trick for the night, sending the Prowler onto victory.

Next weekend the Wolves will once again host the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night, with game two of the weekend moving to the Mennen Arena in Morris Township, NJ for a neutral site game on Saturday, while the Prowlers will head to Indiana on Thursday night before heading home to host the Topeka Scarecrows for two games.

When you can't get to the Watertown Municipal Arena, don't forget you can always catch the action on rumble.com, powered by Steve Weed Productions, the exclusive home for broadcasts of Watertown Wolves hockey.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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