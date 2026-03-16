FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on March 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, March 15, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Crustaceans Fend Off Late Twin City Rally to Complete Sweep

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters held on to defeat the Twin City Thunderbirds 7-6 Sunday afternoon, completing a sweep of the three-in-three.

After they found themselves down 2-0 in the first period last night, Athens wasted no time in starting the scoring on Sunday. Jesse Lowell rifled in a shot from the right dot with just four minutes gone in the first.

Dustin Perillat did it all himself at the 10:11 mark, converting a takeaway into a finish to make it 2-0.

Lowell secured his second of the night on a redirect of a Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira shot. Athens scored the 3-0 goal with an extra attacker after a delayed penalty against Twin City.

Thunderbirds would get one back before the first intermission, with Kayson Gallant putting in his own rebound with less than five minutes left.

The Lobsters continued to find a higher gear in the second period, and John Kaljian scored his first home goal as an Athens player beautifully.

Gallant gave the visitors a boost before the second intermission, scoring his second of the game and offering a preview of what was to come.

Three-straight goals from Twin City at the start of the third period made it a one-goal game with half the final frame to play; tallies from Nate Keeley, Dominic Dumas and Gallant to complete the hat trick, gave life to the visitors in what remained.

The game winner came from John Kaljian with a wicked wrister to restore the multi-goal lead; it was needed, as Gallant scored his fourth of the night against his former team.

Ultimately, the Thunderbirds thundered back too late to tie the game up and Athens would extend its unbeaten run to seven games.

The Rock Lobsters (31-8-7-0, 107 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena on Tuesday, March 17 for a clash at the top of the Continental Division against the Monroe Moccasins. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Thunderbirds Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Road Loss to Rock Lobsters

By Kendall Grayson

Athens, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds nearly erased a five-goal deficit midway through Sunday's road battle against the Athens Rock Lobsters, but fell by a final score of 7-6. Kayson Gallant shined in a four-goal performance for Twin City. Nate Keeley, and Dominic Dumas also netted goals for the Thunderbirds in the loss.

Jesse Lowell opened the scoring with a goal for Athens less than four minutes into Sunday's opening period. Garrett Milan and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria each collected an assist on the play. Dustin Perillat scored an even-strength goal at 10:11 of the 1st period to give the Rock Lobsters a 2-0 lead in the battle. Jesse Lowell netted his second goal of the period at 11:28. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria and Carter Shinkaruk each recorded an assist on the goal. Thunderbirds' goaltender Chad Purdy was replaced by Boris Babik following Athen's third scoring play of the 1st period. The final goal of Sunday's opening period was scored by Kayson Gallant with less than five minutes to play. Gallant's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Cade Hanley and Jon Buttitta. Twin City was outshot by a 20-8 margin during the 1st period, and trailed by a 3-1 score entering Sunday's 2nd period.

Athens scored three consecutive goals for the second time during Sunday's matchup to take a five-goal lead during the middle period. John Kaljian netted an even-strength goal at 5:16 of the period to give the Rock Lobsters a 4-1 lead. Filip Virgili and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira each collected an assist on the goal. Gus Ford netted a goal at 9:31 of the period to give Athens a four-goal lead in the battle. Ford's goal was assisted by Jesse Lowell and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria. Gleb Bandurkin netted an even strength goal at 10:24 of the middle period. Dustin Perillat and Joey Colatarci each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Sunday's 2nd period was netted by Kayson Gallant. Gallant's goal was his second of the contest and was scored at 12:16 of the period. Zach White and Roman Kraemer each notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 14-13 margin during the 2nd period, and entered Sunday's final period down by four goals.

Nate Keeley opened the scoring during Sunday's 3rd period with an even-strength scoring play less than six minutes into the period. The goal was assisted by Jan Salak and Jon Buttitta. Dominic Dumas scored a goal at 9:04 of the period to bring Twin City to within one goal of Athens' lead. Dumas' goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Chris Mott. Kayson Gallant recorded a hat trick at 10:01 of Sunday's 3rd period. Gallant's third goal of the contest was assisted by Zach White and Roman Kraemer. John Kaljian netted a goal for the Rock Lobsters at 13:16 of the 3rd period to put Athens ahead 7-5. The scoring play was assisted by Joe Mack and Filip Virgili. The final goal of Sunday's contest was netted by Kayson Gallant with less than two minutes to play. Gallant's scoring play at 18:14 of the 3rd period was his fourth of the contest. Connor Craig and Nate Keeley each collected an assist on the scoring play. Gallant was named the 1st Star of the Game for his four-goal performance. Twin City outshot Athens 16-9 during the 3rd period, but was outshot by an overall margin of 43-37 during the contest. The Thunderbirds dropped to 20-26-1 on the 2025-2026 season in the loss.

Boris Babik recorded the loss in goal for Twin City in a 25-save-on-29-shot performance. Babik entered the game for Twin City following Athen's third scoring play of the 1st period. Chad Purdy made 11 saves on 14 shots in just over eleven minutes of game time during Sunday's battle. Matt Sayles posted the win in goal for the Rock Lobsters in a 31-save-on-37-shot performance.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Prowlers Dominate Wolves

By Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - After battling back from a three goal deficit, the Wolves dropped a shootout loss to the Prowlers on Saturday night, in a game that also saw over 125 minutes of penalties shared by each team. This Sunday matinee would provide a chance for the Wolves to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while also giving the Prowlers the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth.

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Roger Power would pick up his first goal for the Wolves at the 1:43 mark of the first putting the Wolves up 1-0. Recently signed Tyler Inlow would get his first assist for the Wolves.

Despite being outshot 15-10 in the first, Watertown headed to the break holding onto the 1-0 lead.

Blake Anderson scored a power play goal at 15:08 of the second giving the Prowlers their first lead of the night. The assist on the goal belonged to Nicholas Favaro, and the Prowlers assumed a 2-1 lead.

The score would remain 2-1 at the break with the Prowlers continuing to outshoot the Wolves, 16-8 in the period.

Bobby Price extended the Prowler lead just:37 seconds into the third to put the Prowlers up 3-1, unassisted.

Blake Anderson continued the scoring onslaught at 9:55, extending the lead to 4-1, this time assisted by Nicholas Favaro.

Luke James struck at the 12:57 mark, pushing the score to 5-1.

Port Huron scored twice in the final minute of play extending the score to 7-1. First it was Ray Alexander at 19:39 making it 6-1, and just:17 later Blake Anderson grabbed his Hat Trick for the night, sending the Prowler onto victory.

Next weekend the Wolves will once again host the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night, with game two of the weekend moving to the Mennen Arena in Morris Township, NJ for a neutral site game on Saturday, while the Prowlers will head to Indiana on Thursday night before heading home to host the Topeka Scarecrows for two games.

When you can't get to the Watertown Municipal Arena, don't forget you can always catch the action on rumble.com, powered by Steve Weed Productions, the exclusive home for broadcasts of Watertown Wolves hockey.

Prowlers Pull Away Late, Dominate Wolves

By Will Wiegelman

Watertown, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers scored five times in the third period to pull away and demolish the Watertown Wolves 7-1 on March 15 in Watertown. Blake Anderson led the way offensively with a hat trick and three assists.

Roger Powers scored the game opening goal 1:43 in but that's all the offense the Wolves mustered.

Bobby Price tied it 1:07 into the second and Anderson gave Port Huron the lead after Nick Favaro's shot deflected off his skate and in.

Price added his second by popping the water bottle off of the Watertown net seconds into the third. Just before the midway point of the period, Anderson got his second on a long-range wrist shot off of Ricardo Gonzalez's glove. Luke James made it 5-1 on a rebound at the side of the net.

Alex Ray and Anderson scored in the final minute. After Anderson's hat trick goal with four seconds left, the Wolves called a timeout. Off the ensuing faceoff and threw the final buzzer, things broke loose leading to a long delay between the end of the game and both teams getting to their locker rooms.

"Watertown called the timeout so we kind of knew they were going to do some shenanigans there," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "Then, we couldn't get to the locker room because a couple of guys were waiting for us behind the curtain. A lot of cops, a lot of security in the hallway."

Anderson's six points are one shy of a franchise record. Price and Ray each added an assist to their goals and Favaro finished with a pair of helpers. Bailey Huber got the win with 21 saves on 22 shots. The Prowlers put Jameson Bourque in for the last 7:03 and stopped the only shot he saw.

"It was a good way to end the weekend," Anderson said. "I have to thank my linemates for dishing me the puck all night. It worked out well."

Gonzalez made 42 stops in the loss.

Before these teams match up again at the end of the month, the Prowlers visit Indiana on Thursday to make up a postponed game from January before hosting Topeka on Friday and Saturday.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at INDIANA SENTINELS

Topeka Claims Victory and Moves Back into Third in the Empire, 6-1

By Jon Kliment

Columbus, IN - Topeka entered Sunday afternoon with eyes pointed upwards and thoughts of third place in the Empire, a place they had held for the majority of the season. Indiana took a convincing win on Saturday to narrow the season series relishing in their new role as spoiler. With 6 matchups between these two squads remaining this matinee matchup looked sure to be entertaining.

After a rough game last night the Scarecrows came out with jump in their step and Scott Coash redirected a Steven Klinck shot past Cooper Olsen for the 1-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game. Despite a number of penalties in the period either side's special teams could find the back of the cage.

Topeka kept their foot on the gas and 3:59 into the second period on a misplay from Cooper Olsen Jacob Gagnon put home a puck into the empty net for the 2-0 lead. Indiana answered back 5:25 into the period as Filip Tomiczek one-timed a pass from Bohdan Zinchenko past Sammy Bernard at 5:25 of the second to draw within a goal, 2-1. 2:17 later Trevor Grasby found twine behind Olsen on the power play on a set up from Connor Lind that gave the Scarecrows back their two goal lead, 3-1. Late in the period Grasby threw a puck towards the net that deflected to Trevor Lord who put it on net where Grasby found the back of the net for a 4-1 lead.

With the extra man in the third Clark slid the puck between Olsen's legs for the 5-1 lead. Gagnon scored at 7:56 of the third to give Topeka the 6-1 victory over Indiana and gave Grasby his 100th FPHL assist.

Bernard stopped 25 of 26 for his 16th win of the season.

Topeka heads out to Port Huron on Friday at 7pm to battle with the Prowlers. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie!

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ZAICHYK'S FOUR-POINT NIGHT PACES ICECATS SWEEP

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - Dennis Zaichyk scored twice on the power play and added two assists as the Pee Dee IceCats completed the weekend sweep of the Columbus River Dragons with a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Zaichyk scored the first and fifth goals of the game as the IceCats also went 3-for-6 on the power play en route to the victory. Patriks Marcinkevics and Vadim Frolov each recorded three assists in the game as well.

Breandan Colgan made 27 saves for the win in net.

Notes:

Marcinkevics extended his consecutive points streak to 16 games (17-17-34)

Alex Legkov scored a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (6-19-25) and assists streak to nine games (16a)

Frolov now has points in six straight games (4-7-11)

Zaichyk extends his point streak to eight games (5-9-14) and his assist streak to seven games (9a)

The IceCats will now host the Monroe Moccasins on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm.

RIVER DRAGONS SUFFER HARD FOUGHT LOSS IN FLORENCE

By Liam Gotimer

Florence, SC - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated by the Pee Dee IceCats 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Jacob Snellenburg made his first professional start in net for the road side, while Breandan Colgan got the nod for the IceCats for the second time this weekend.

Dzianis Zaichyk scored the first goal of the game, going upstairs on Jacob Snellenburg while on the power play. The goal was assisted by the two Russian forwards for Pee Dee, Alexander Legkov and Vadim Frolov.

At 9:20, while on a power play of their own, the River Dragons struck, with Tyler Barrow beating Colgan, assisted by Ryan Hunter and Alex Storjohann.

Late in the first period, Noah Robinson scored his second goal as an IceCat. The goal was assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Jacob Hamilton.

In the second period, Alex Storjohann tied the game for Columbus, catching Breandan Colgan by surprise at the post. Storjohann's goal was assisted by Tyler Barrow and Cody Wickline.

The IceCats restored their lead with an Elijah Wilson power-play goal, assisted by Houston Wilson and goaltender Breandan Colgan.

The River Dragons responded 64 seconds later, as Brodie Thornton tickled the twine with a wrister from the far side circle. Ben Stefanini and Jestin Somero assisted on the goal for Thornton.

At 15:17 of the second period, Alexander Legkov scored on a breakaway for Pee Dee, with the goal assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk and Vadim Frolov.

Dzianis Zaichyk and Jacob Hamilton provided insurance goals in the third to secure a 6-3 victory for the home team.

Jacob Snellenburg made 41 saves in the loss for Columbus, while Colgan posted the win for Pee Dee.

MONROE MOCCASIONS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Rally Falls Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Monroe

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco mounted a strong comeback effort Sunday afternoon but ultimately fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Monroe Moccasins at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Monroe jumped out to a fast start in the opening period, scoring three times to seize early control of the game. Jared Christy opened the scoring on the power play at the 8:00 mark before Austin Pick added an even-strength goal just 29 seconds later. Later in the period, Carlos Fornaris converted another power-play opportunity to extend the Moccasins' lead to 3-0.

The Moccasins pushed the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Pick scored his second goal of the game at 5:29.

Baton Rouge began to chip away midway through the second period as Garrett Johnson got the Zydeco on the board at 12:45, finishing a play from Chris Ciolek to cut the deficit to three.

The Zydeco continued to build momentum in the third period. Tyler Larwood struck on the power play at 5:19, assisted by Nick Ketola and Jake Cox, bringing Baton Rouge within two. Larwood added his second goal of the afternoon at 12:29, finishing a setup from Don Carter Jr. and Cox to make it a one-goal game.

Despite outshooting Monroe 37-33 and pushing late for the equalizer, the Zydeco were unable to complete the comeback as the Moccasins held on for the 4-3 victory.

Larwood finished with two goals to lead Baton Rouge offensively, while Pick scored twice for Monroe in the win.

The Zydeco now turn their attention to the upcoming road trip, which begins next week in Blue Ridge.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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