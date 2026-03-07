River Dragons Edged by Mocassins, 8-4

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins 8-4 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy received the start in goal for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak got the nod between the pipes for Monroe.

Monroe set the tone early, scoring four goals in the opening period. Two of those tallies came while the Moccasins were shorthanded, giving the visitors an early and commanding advantage heading into the first intermission.

Columbus responded with a strong second period, outscoring Monroe 3-1 in the frame. All three River Dragons goals came on the power play.

Ryan Hunter led the charge with two goals on the man advantage, while Kyle Moore added another to help Columbus cut into the deficit and keep the game within reach.

Early in the third period, both teams found the back of the net to continue the offensive pace. However, Monroe regained control as the period progressed, adding several late goals to seal the victory and secure the 8-4 final.

Despite the loss, Ryan Hunter recorded a hat trick for the River Dragons, completing the three goal performance with a tally in the third period.

Tyler Roy was charged with the loss in net for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak earned the win for Monroe.

Columbus will be back in this evening, for another tilt with the Moccasins. Grab your tickets!







