River Dragons Sweep Season Series over Biloxi

Published on March 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS. -The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers 7 to 3 on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Anton Borodkin was between the pipes for Biloxi.

The Breakers opened the scoring when Trey Fischer fired a short side shot past Babin's glove.

Columbus responded shortly after, as Alexander Jmaeff found the back of the net with a powerful slap shot.

Just over six minutes later, the River Dragons struck again when Cody Wickline slipped the puck through Borodkin's pads to give Columbus the lead.

Before the first period ended, Wickline added his second goal of the night. Alex Storjohann took the initial shot, and Wickline redirected it past Borodkin.

In the second period, Carter Thornton pulled Biloxi within one goal by sneaking a shot past Babin.

At 15:44 of the middle frame, Josh Colten extended the Columbus lead with a one timer off a perfect pass from Ryan Hunter from below the goal line.

The River Dragons pulled away in the third period with three more goals. Storjohann, Jmaeff, and Skate Skalde each scored to seal the 7 to 3 victory.

Babin earned the win in goal for Columbus, while Borodkin made 32 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

The River Dragons return to action Friday and Saturday night when they host the Monroe Moccasins for the first time this season.

