Ice Cats Sweep Weekend, Take Seventh Straight over Bobcats 4-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Pee Dee Ice Cats swept the weekend against the Blue Ridge Bobcats and won their 7th of the 9 total meetings between the two before a crowd of 2,161 at Hitachi Energy Arena Sunday afternoon.

Blue Ridge started the game on the power play for the second consecutive night and found a way to convert this time, as captain Danny Martin redirected a shot from Stephen Alvo past Breandan Colgan for his 20th tally of the season and put the home side ahead 1-0.

Special teams again ended up being the difference, as 2 Pee Dee power play goals pushed them to a 2 goal win. Patriks Marcinkevics tied the game on the man advantage at 8:23 of the first.

The only two goals of the second period came from the Ice Cats from Dominiks Marcinekvics who potted the eventual game winning goal at 12:43. His marker was followed on the power play by Denis Zaichyk less than three minutes later on the power play at 15:43.

Nick McHugh stuffed home a rebound with Anthony Shrum pulled for the extra attacker to cut Pee Dee's lead to 3-2 with 2:02 remaining in regulation but it was too little too late as Alexander Legkov sealed the deal with an empty netter 61 seconds later.

The Bobcats now travel to Danbury for a divisional battle with the Hat Tricks before returning home to host the Biloxi Breakers.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.