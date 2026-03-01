Colgan Blanks Bobcats on Birthday

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Breandan Colgan made 30 saves to shut out the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a 4-0 win for the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday.

Colgan celebrated his 31st birthday by stopping everything Blue Ridge could throw at him, including 15 shots in the first period alone to help the IceCats escape with a scoreless draw through 20 minutes.

In the second, Pee Dee grabbed the momentum early with a pair of goals just 29 seconds apart. The first was a power play goal from Vadim Frolov at 2:29, followed by Nick Magill-Diaz with an even strength marker at 2:58.

Dennis Zaichyk stretched the lead to 3-0 at 5:58 with a five-on-three power play goal from Alex Legkov and Dominiks Marcinkevics.

Marcinkevics would then score a power play goal of his own in the third period for the 4-0 final.

Pee Dee has now taken the first two games of the weekend set, with the final contest set for Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 3:50 on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







