Prowlers Perfect Road Trip Bid Spoiled by Sentinels

Published on March 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers fell one win short of a perfect road trip as they fell to the Indiana Sentinels 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Indiana. Port Huron lost its five-game win streak while Indiana ended its five-game losing streak.

"I give that organization credit," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "They had a good game plan, they stuck to it. They were as disciplined as they could be. They gave themselves a chance, getting grossly out shot, to win a hockey game and they did that."

The Sentinels struck first with a power play goal less than five minutes in. Ivan Ponivanov found Brendan Bauer in front of the net and the rookie tipped home his first pro goal.

The Prowlers answered midway through the second as Blake Anderson stepped over the blue line and ripped a wrist shot past John Werber. Less than four minutes later, a Lukas Lacny shot hit the crossbar and popped high in the air. It dropped in the crease for Reggie Millette to tap home.

Indiana evened it back up in the period's final minute. Romeo Torain's shot hit Filip Tomiczek battling in front. Between that goal and the end of the period, there were two fights and 64 total penalty minutes handed out. Coaches Chris Paulin and Everett Thompson also had a heated exchange.

"I don't know if [Thompson] is in playing shape, but if he wants to play, he can put his gear on and play," Paulin said. "If not, he should zip his lip and coach his team, that's what I think."

With four players in each sin bin entering the third, the Sentinels took the lead again. Noah Bradburn tucked home a rebound for his first pro goal and that rounded out the scoring. Werber stopped all 14 shots he faced in the final period.

Bailey Huber saw his five-start win streak end after making 24 saves.

Tomiczek added an assist to his goal while Ponivanov had two helpers. Werber stopped 41 Prowler shots.

The teams switch venues next weekend for a two game set in Port Huron on March 6 and 7. Puck drop both nights is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

"We don't like those guys one bit, and they know that," Anderson said. "They better be ready for Friday because we're coming with a lot more intensity."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.