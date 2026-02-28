Huber's First Pro Shutout Highlights Series Opener

Published on February 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Rookie netminder Bailey Huber made 29 saves to pick up his first career shutout as the Prowlers took down the Indiana Sentinels 5-0 in Columbus, Indiana. Port Huron moved to 4-0-0 on its six-game road stretch.

"It feels great," Huber said. "All the boys are super excited for me. The clock was ticking and it was 'oh this could happen.' It wasn't easy, we were killing a lot of penalties, but our PK did a great job tonight."

The Prowlers got the scoring started with under seven minutes to go in the second. Bobby Price split a pair of Sentinels, spun backward and found Blake Anderson driving the net for a tap in.

Early in the second, Vincent Dekumbis and Lukas Lacny struck 41 seconds apart to open up a 3-0 advantage heading to the third.

Port Huron capped the scoring with Jamie Bucell picking up his second goal in as many games and Dekumbis tucking his second of the night around Chris Curr's pad. The clock struck zero and the Prowlers emptied their bench to congratulate the rookie netminder.

"[Huber] has been playing extremely well for a while now," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "This is the best he's looked in practice all season this week. He's a very, very good goalie with a high ceiling and he's taken strides to find it. We're all really excited for him."

Anderson added a pair of assists to his goal while Price dished out three helpers. The Port Huron penalty kill went 9-9.

"Great goaltending will make your penalty kill look good," Paulin said. "Overall, I think it could have been a lot better today, but the goalie is a huge part of the penalty kill. He's a big reason why they kept it out of the net.

Curr made 32 saves in the loss.

The middle game of the three-in-three series between these teams is at 7:30 P.M. in Columbus.







