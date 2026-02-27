Thunderbirds Set for Home Series against Wolves

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for a two-game home series this weekend against the Watertown Wolves. Twin City will also play an additional road game against Athens on Sunday afternoon. The promotion for tonight's game is 70's Night, and tomorrow night's home game promotion is Pillows, Pucks, and Pantry. The presenting sponsor for each of this weekend's home games is Huntington Bank. Puck drop for tonight's matchup between the Wolves and Thunderbirds is scheduled for 7:05pm ET. Tomorrow night's game is scheduled for begin at 6:05pm ET. Sunday's road game between the Thunderbirds and the Rock Lobsters will start at 4:05pm ET.

Twin City (17-20-1) is 6-4-0 over the past ten games following last Saturday's 4-3 road victory over the Monroe Moccasins. Roman Kraemer, Jacob Schnapp, Cade Hanley, and Dionne Demke each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Hanley's goal was the first of his professional hockey career. Goaltender Chad Purdy backstopped Twin City to victory with 41 saves during the matchup. The Thunderbirds return home tonight for the first time in over a month after playing seven consecutive games on the road. Twin City posted a 4-3-0 record during that span of away games. The Thunderbirds are currently in a stretch of playing thirteen of sixteen games on the road. Twin City's specialty teams are 19.8% (powerplay, and 71.3% (penalty kill) entering the weekend. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds include Gus Ford (23), Zach White (20), and Roman Kraemer (16).

Watertown (13-23-5) is 2-6-2 over the last ten games, and enters tonight's games as the 6th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. The Wolves have dropped the last four games, including a five-goal road loss to the Binghamton Black Bears last Saturday night. Steven Klinck (2), Yefim Mishkin, and Hunter Hall each scored goals for the Wolves in the defeat. Goaltender Matt Lenz made 42 saves on 51 shots in net for Watertown. The Wolves' powerplay is 19.8%, and the team's penalty kill is 76.1% enter tonight's game. Scoring leaders for Watertown include Egor Filippov (21), Yefim Mishkin (19), and Dmitry Kuznetsov (11).

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available through this special. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/event/Olympicdiscount23

Thunderbirds' Family 4 Packs are designed to deliver an exciting and affordable night of Thunderbirds hockey. Three themed package options (Red, Black, White) are available as part of this special promotion. The Red Pack includes four glow sticks and four White Section tickets for $64, creating a high-energy game night atmosphere for the whole family. The Black Pack features four pucks along with four White Section tickets for $80, perfect for fans looking to take home a unique piece of the action. The White Pack includes four Thunderbirds t-shirts and four White Section tickets for $88, allowing families to gear up and show their team pride together. Fans interested in purchasing a Family 4 Pack can contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi by phone at (336) 413-3794, or by email at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com, to secure their package and enjoy a memorable night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena!

The Thunderbirds will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items at the game on Saturday, February 28th against the Watertown Wolves. All donations will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The Thunderbirds are also asking fans to bring new pillows, in their original packaging, which will be donated to A Bed And A Book to support families in our community. Puck drop for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







