Thunderbirds Complete Trade with Sentinels

Published on March 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds have completed a trade with the Indiana Sentinels. The Thunderbirds have traded forward Corey Cunningham to the Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

Corey Cunningham, 24, Forward, of Prince George, British Columbia, skated in twenty-one games this season for the Monroe Moccasins before being acquired in a trade by the Thunderbirds on December 31st, 2025. He appeared in nineteen games during his time with Twin City. Cunningham scored four goals and recorded six assists for ten total points. He has skated in one hundred and thirteen games during his FPHL career. Cunningham has scored fifty-four goals and has recorded forty-four assists for ninety-eight total points. He made his FPHL debut with the Danbury Hat Tricks during the 2023-2024 regular season. Prior to his time in professional hockey, Cunningham previously skated for SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA DIII, Geneseo, New York), Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL, Trail, British Columbia), and Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL, Prince George, British Columbia). He was a member of Prince George's 2018-2019 BCHL Championship team. Cunningham is 5'10", 185 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available through this special. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







