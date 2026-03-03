Athens Rock Lobsters Acquire Kalib "Gus" Ford in Blockbuster Trade

Published on March 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters have acquired forward Kalib "Gus" Ford from the Twin City Thunderbirds in exchange for forward Kayson Gallant and defensemen Jack Johansen and Dominic Dumas, the organization announced today. The move represents one of the most significant roster additions in franchise history as Athens strengthens its lineup ahead of the postseason while holding first place in the Continental Division.

Ford arrives in Athens as one of the most accomplished and statistically dominant players in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Over multiple seasons with the Thunderbirds organization, he established himself as the franchise's all-time leading scorer and became the first player in team history to surpass the 100-career-goal milestone. His offensive production has been both prolific and consistent, setting a standard within the league.

During the 2022-23 season, Ford delivered a historic performance, recording 46 goals and 68 assists for 114 points, earning league MVP honors. He followed that campaign with another elite season in 2023-24, totaling 42 goals and 46 assists for 88 points in just 43 games-an average of 2.0 points per contest. His sustained excellence was recognized league-wide when he was named FPHL Forward of the Year for the 2023-24 season. This year, Ford has continued to produce at a high level, posting 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 41 games prior to the trade, reinforcing his reputation as one of the premier offensive players in the league.

For Athens, the acquisition is both strategic and symbolic. With the Rock Lobsters positioned atop the division standings, the addition of a player of Ford's caliber underscores the organization's commitment to competing for a championship. His scoring touch, power-play presence, and ability to change the pace of a game add immediate impact to a roster already focused on closing out the regular season with momentum.

"This is a defining moment for our organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge. "When a player of Gus Ford's caliber becomes available, you act. He has proven himself as an elite scorer, a leader, and a competitor at the highest level of our league. Our locker room understands what this opportunity represents. We are committed to putting ourselves in the strongest possible position heading into the playoffs, and Gus strengthens that pursuit."

As the Rock Lobsters prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, the acquisition signals a clear message to the rest of the league: Athens is building not just for playoff qualification, but for a deep and meaningful postseason run.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.