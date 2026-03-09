Athens Rock Lobsters Clinch 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoff Berth

Published on March 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters have officially secured their place in the 2026 Federal Prospects Hockey League Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the Continental Division to clinch a postseason berth during the 2025-2026 campaign.

With a current record of 27-8-7-0 (95 points), the Rock Lobsters have put together one of the most impressive seasons in the FPHL, consistently stacking points and creating separation at the top of the Continental Division standings. Night after night, Athens has proven itself as one of the league's most complete teams, combining offensive firepower, disciplined defensive play, and timely goaltending to remain among the league's elite.

The playoff berth was officially secured following the Twin City Thunderbirds' loss to the Baton Rouge Zydeco, a result that mathematically guarantees Athens enough points to maintain its lead and lock in a postseason position. With that outcome, the Rock Lobsters officially became the first team in the Continental Division to clinch their spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

The milestone marks another important step forward for the Rock Lobsters organization, which continues to build momentum in just its second season in the league. From the opening puck drop of the year, Athens set the tone early and never looked back, consistently finding ways to secure points against divisional opponents and positioning themselves as a front-runner in the race toward the Commissioner's Cup.

Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge credited the team's consistency and commitment throughout the season as a key factor in reaching this milestone.

"This group has worked incredibly hard to put ourselves in this position," said Rutledge. "Clinching the playoffs is a great accomplishment for our organization and our fans, but our focus hasn't changed. We're continuing to push forward and make sure we're playing our best hockey when the postseason arrives."

Beyond the results on the ice, the Rock Lobsters have continued to build one of the most electric atmospheres in the FPHL inside Akins Ford Arena, where the Athens fan base has embraced the team and helped turn every home game into a true home-ice advantage.

"Our players and staff have done an incredible job this season," said Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull. "But what makes this moment even more special is the support from our community. Athens has rallied behind this team in a way that's truly remarkable, and we're excited to keep this momentum rolling as we head toward the playoffs."

With the postseason now officially on the horizon, excitement around Athens continues to build. Commissioner's Cup Playoff tickets will be on sale soon, and fans are encouraged to contact their Rock Lobsters ticket representative to secure their seats early and ensure the best view inside Akins Ford Arena for what promises to be an unforgettable playoff atmosphere.

While clinching a postseason berth is a milestone worth celebrating, the mission inside the Rock Lobsters locker room remains unchanged. With several games still remaining in the regular season, Athens will look to continue building momentum and strengthening its position in the standings as the team prepares for a deep run in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

For the Athens Rock Lobsters, the postseason is officially on the horizon - but the goal remains clear: finish what we started.







